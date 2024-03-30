Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

