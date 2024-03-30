Head-To-Head Comparison: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MainStreet Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

MainStreet Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.16%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.66%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $127.76 million 1.08 $26.58 million $3.24 5.60 MidWestOne Financial Group $162.60 million 2.27 $20.86 million $1.32 17.76

MainStreet Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MidWestOne Financial Group. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidWestOne Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 20.81% 14.34% 1.32% MidWestOne Financial Group 7.78% 7.12% 0.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, include government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company also provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements, such as brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services comprising administering estates, trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

