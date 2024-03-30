Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Stratus Properties Price Performance

STRS stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.64. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 76.25%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 83,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

