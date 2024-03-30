YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

YS Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of YS Biopharma stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. YS Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that YS Biopharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YS Biopharma

About YS Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,864,000. 52.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

