YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Short Interest Down 51.6% in March

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 241,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of YS Biopharma stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. YS Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that YS Biopharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.
