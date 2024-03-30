Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Kaman Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kaman by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kaman by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

