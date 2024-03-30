Short Interest in Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY) Declines By 50.0%

Global X Wind Energy ETF (NASDAQ:WNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Wind Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WNDY opened at $12.10 on Friday. Global X Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Wind Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Wind Energy ETF by 337.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $631,000.

About Global X Wind Energy ETF

The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Wind Energy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global wind energy companies screened for UN Global Compact principles compliance. WNDY was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

