Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

