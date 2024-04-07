RS Group (LON:RS1) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 925 ($11.61) price objective on the stock.
RS Group Trading Down 0.7 %
RS Group stock opened at GBX 696.50 ($8.74) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 936.20 ($11.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 751.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 750.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
About RS Group
