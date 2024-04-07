RS Group (LON:RS1) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 925 ($11.61) price objective on the stock.

RS Group Trading Down 0.7 %

RS Group stock opened at GBX 696.50 ($8.74) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 936.20 ($11.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 751.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 750.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

