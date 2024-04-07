Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $126.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

