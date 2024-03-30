BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQYFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BNPQY opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

