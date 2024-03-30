BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of BNPQY opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
