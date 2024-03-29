SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $228.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

