SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $206.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

