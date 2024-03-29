Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

