SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.44. 1,187,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,109. The stock has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.00.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

