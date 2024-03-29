Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Stephens boosted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WSO traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.97. The company had a trading volume of 224,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.26 and a 200 day moving average of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.79 and a 1 year high of $441.29.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

