AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.15

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.15 and last traded at $144.33, with a volume of 59251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,565,000 after buying an additional 53,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AptarGroup by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,242,000 after buying an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after buying an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.