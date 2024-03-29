National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. National Beverage makes up approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in National Beverage by 38.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Trading Up 1.3 %

FIZZ stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. 164,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,021. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

