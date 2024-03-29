Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.79

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $202.79 and last traded at $202.57, with a volume of 16873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.64.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.94 and a 200-day moving average of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

