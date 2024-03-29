V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

V Technology Stock Performance

VCHYF stock remained flat at $16.83 on Friday. V Technology has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

About V Technology

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

