Williams Financial LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Williams Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.