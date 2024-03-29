Values Added Financial LLC Acquires 162 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,313,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,260,241,000 after purchasing an additional 764,872 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,220,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,715,790,000 after acquiring an additional 527,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,749,819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,647,433,000 after acquiring an additional 399,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $494.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

