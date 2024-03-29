iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

