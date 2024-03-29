Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 37,717 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,717 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 362,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 146,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.