Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,296.02 and last traded at $1,308.87. 752,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,084,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,331.49.

Specifically, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,063.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

