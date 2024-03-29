Brokers Offer Predictions for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.32. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.71.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

