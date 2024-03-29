Haemonetics Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE HAE opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $462,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Haemonetics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

