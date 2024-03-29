Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ciena in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ciena stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,085.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $187,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,190,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

