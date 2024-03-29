Francis Financial Inc. Buys New Position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,925,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 503,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 322,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 268,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.81 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.