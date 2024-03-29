Lynette Cobley Purchases 1,000 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Lynette Cobley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$116.43 ($76.10) per share, with a total value of A$116,434.00 ($76,100.65).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is 74.78%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

