SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 735,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 313,030 shares.The stock last traded at $25.67 and had previously closed at $25.63.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

