Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno Sells 5,000 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 328,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brady Trading Down 0.5 %

BRC opened at $59.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brady by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brady by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brady by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

