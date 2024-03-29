Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Insider Thomas E. Mazurek Sells 4,285 Shares of Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

