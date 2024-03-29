Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,305.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $49,516.65.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LWAY shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
