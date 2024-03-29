Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Julie Smolyansky Sells 10,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,305.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $49,516.65.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LWAY shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

