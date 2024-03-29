AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.