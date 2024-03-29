Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $489,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,760,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,389,096.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61.

Roblox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

View Our Latest Report on RBLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.