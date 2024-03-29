Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the February 29th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

ALFFF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

