Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the February 29th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
ALFFF stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.
About Alfa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.