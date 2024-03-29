Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $261,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.