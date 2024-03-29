Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Up 14.8%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 11,728,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 23,874,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

