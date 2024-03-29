Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Expands By 214.3%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ALVOF opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.07.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
