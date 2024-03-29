Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Sells $153,512.61 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) insider Terrie Curran sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $153,512.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.