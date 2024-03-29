Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Sells $2,395,100.00 in Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $2,395,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,754,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RNGR stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $255.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 626,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 174,991 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 531,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

