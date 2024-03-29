Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $1,522,892.30 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,183,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, February 28th, David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,671,639.92.

On Friday, February 9th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.18 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.