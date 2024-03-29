Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

HOOK opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 97,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

