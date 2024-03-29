Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

MLNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of MLNK opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNK. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

