Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clarivate
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate
Clarivate Stock Performance
Clarivate stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clarivate
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.