Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE JLL opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $196.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

