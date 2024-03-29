Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th.

CPRI stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

