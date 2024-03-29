Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target at $6,032.50

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.
RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
