Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AESI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AESI opened at $22.61 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 166,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $3,657,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,140,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,024,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $937,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

