Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

